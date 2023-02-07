£1m plant investment for MDS

  1. Instagram
Wed February 22 2023

7 Feb An Essex groundworks contractor has invested more than £1.1m in new JCB equipment.

The new machinery has been put to work on housing developments
MDS Civil Engineering has taken delivery of 21 new machines including: JCB’s 10- and 14-tonne tracked excavators; three-, six- and nine-tonne site dumpers; Loadall telescopic handlers; skid steers; and Teletruks.

The new machines have been put to work on new-build developments across Essex.

MDS Civil Engineering plant & transport manager Patrick Delaney said: “JCB equipment is well designed, cost-effective to run and delivers strong residual values. The huge investment JCB made in the development of the X-Series excavator range has genuinely paid off. They are extremely powerful and the cabs have been praised by our operators.

“We have been a JCB customer for over 20 years and JCB has played a major role in our fleet ever since. It is a very forward-thinking company and through its dealer Greenshields JCB, it provides excellent after sales care.”

