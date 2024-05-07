2024 King's Awards for Enterprise: construction's winners

Niftlift was recognised in the International Trade category for having grown its exports last year

Construction contractors Willmott Dixon and Henry Brothers are among the 252 organisations to be recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise this year. They are both recognised in the Sustainable Development award category.

Also winning a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development 2024 are Zed Pods, which makes modular homes, and Norcros, a supplier of bathroom and kitchen products (for its Triton showers division).

Winners in the Innovation category this year include:

Bryden Wood Technology for its construction software platforms

Dura Composites for its anti-slip structural walkway grating

Gripple Ltd , for its brackets for installation mechanical services in restricted spaces

Safety Shield Global for anti-collision technology for construction sites

Whitehouse Construction for its flood-resistant door and gasket for domestic properties.

Winners of 2924 King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade include:

County Armagh generator manufacturer AJ Power Limited

Brigade Electronics, which supplies vehicle reversing alarms and anti-collision technology (and previously won this award in 2019)

Norfolk excavator attachment producer Harford Attachments

Mobile elevating work platform manufacturer Niftylift Ltd

Rohr Aero Services, a Scottish company that maintains wind turbine nacelles across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Copper piping manufacturer The Lawton Tube Company.

Willmott Dixon’s award was its fifth such accolade since 2014 across the various categories. Chief executive Graham Dundas said: “The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the preeminent way to recognise outstanding achievements by UK businesses and it’s very humbling that this award has been bestowed on Willmott Dixon for a fifth time.

“Our purpose is to leave a world fit for future generations, both by reducing the impact of our operations and by delivering future-climate-ready buildings for our customers that use less carbon in construction and operation.

“This latest King’s Award for Enterprise, following last year’s award for Promoting Opportunity, will help galvanise even more our determination to support a Net Zero future for our society. It further recognises the efforts and innovation of our people and serves as another powerful endorsement that we are moving in the right direction toward our ambition to be the UK’s most sustainable construction company.”

Niftylift is also a repeat winner, having won two Queen’s Awards in 2013 and two in 2019. "We are immensely proud to receive this distinguished award," said managing director John Keely. "This accolade reflects our hard work and dedication to excellence in the international trade arena. It underscores our commitment to not only advancing our technology but also ensuring that our operations support sustainable practices worldwide."

The full list of awardees can be found at: www.thegazette.co.uk/awards-and-accreditation/content/kings-awards-for-enterprise-2024

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk