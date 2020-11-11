£230m Middlesbrough waste-to-energy plant in the works

Teesport

PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, has entered into an agreement with Wentworth Clean Power (WCP) to develop a 30MW waste-to-energy project by Teesport Commerce Park.

WCP, a newly formed business with no apparent track record, will develop, finance and deliver the project on Dockside Road.

The Teesport Renewable Energy Centre, will sit on a nine-acre footprint and create between 250 and 300 full time jobs during construction, it is estimated, with a further 40 permanent jobs created when the plant becomes operational – which could be in the second half of 2024.

WCP is working with Swedish-Finnish consulting engineer AFRY as technical adviser and RPS as planning adviser.

PD Ports Group property director Michael McConnell said: “This huge private investment from outside of the UK further demonstrates our trusted and proven track record when it comes to delivering large-scale projects, investments and real jobs to the region, whilst reinforcing our commitment to environmentally sustainable practices.”

WCP chief executive Philip Spanos said: “WCP is truly delighted to enter into this partnership with PD Ports for the development of such an exciting project on their land. PD Ports is an extremely supportive, mature and experienced landowner, who fully understand the complexities of developing such projects.”

James Ramsbotham, chief executive of the North East Chamber of Commerce, said: “This announcement is such welcome news on many levels. Attracting such investment at this time of global crisis is a testament to the strength of the region and these jobs are so important to our community.

“Our collective commitment towards Net Zero remain a top priority and this project will bring us closer to delivering a more sustainable and greener economy for the future.”

The next step is the preparation and submission of a full planning application to Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council.

