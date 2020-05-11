£40m Sydenham Hill scheme goes out to tender

The plans

The social housing project involves the demolition of existing buildings at Mais House and Otto Close garages in London SE26 and a redevelopment to provide 110 housing units on the City Corporation's estate.

One of the new buildings will be part four, six and seven storeys high; the other will be a part two and three storey terrace building. The density of the plans has proved controversial in leafy Sydenham.

The procurement documents are available at: www.CapitaleSourcing.com

