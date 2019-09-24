A-Plant chooses Dual View dumpers

The distinctive styling of the Wacker Neuson Dual View

The move follows a recent trial at Sellafield earlier this year and comes in response to increasing customer demand.

A-Plant managing director Ian Jordan said: “We purchased our first Dual View Dumper earlier this year and after proving its safety, sustainability and productivity credentials at Sellafield, it was clear to us that the new machines provide considerable safety advantages.

“More construction companies are beginning to introduce Dual View Dumpers onsite as standard, and we are proud to be able to offer our customers this new product, which has enhanced safety and comfort in addition to increased operating efficiencies and improved productivity.”

Designed to enhance visibility and eliminate blind spots, Wacker Neuson’s Dual View Dumpers feature have a swivel skip dumper, a fully enclosed safety cab and a rotating driving console. Drivers are able to remain in the cab during loading (subject to on-site risk assessments), and are able to face the direction of travel, whether going backwards or forwards.

