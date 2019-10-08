A-Plant director moves to Boels UK

Asif Latief

Asif Latief joins Boels UK in January 2020 as managing director.

Boels has big plans for the UK. It entered the market in April 2017 with the acquisition of Supply UK, a chain of 25 tool hire shops. In March 2018 it took over Already Hire London, adding four more depots.

The purchase of Artisan Hire Centre and sister company SAS (Survey & Safety Equipment Hire & Sales) in September 2018 took the Boels UK depot network to 38 outlets and annual revenues of around £35m.

Mr Latief posted on LinkedIn: “I would like to thank all of my colleagues at A-Plant, many of whom have become friends and some that I even consider my ‘work’ family. I have had a great 17+ years and we have achieved so much together.”

He added: “I am looking forward to my new challenge with Boels, who are a progressive company, who are passionate about developing their people, striving for the highest levels of customer experience and finally, wanting to become a UK market leader in the future.”

