A66 dualling ‘poor value for money’, National Highways admits

The upgrade of the A66 across the north Pennines will complete the dualling of the route between the A1(M) at Scotch Corner and the M6 at Penrith. But at the current cost estimate of £1.3bn, the benefit cost ratio (BCR) is at 0.90, resulting in poor value for money.

BCR needs to be 1.0 before a project is calculated as giving a positive return.

And this analysis is even before recent inflation has been taken into account, pushing up costs but doing nothing for benefits.

This assessment is shared by both National Highways chief executive Nick Harris and Department for Transport permanent secretary Dame Bernadette Kelly, the top civil servant in the department.

However, although they know that it is poor value for money, they are pushing the project through because they deem it “essential for levelling-up and economic growth in the northern regions”. They say that it improves freight transport connectivity and that it is also “a critical link for the government’s energy security strategy”.

At stage 3 in National Highways’ (NH) project control framework, the project cost has increased following further design development and stakeholder consultation to produce a consentable scheme. This increase in cost has had a material impact on the value for money (VfM) assessment.

Their latest assessment of the project reveals that costs have increased from £1bn to 1.3bn and to pay for it they will have to dip into funds allocated to other RIS2 (the Road Investment Strategy period from April 2020 to March 2025).

They says that the cost increase is a consequence of increased costs for development, land and construction (enabling works). This includes design evolution to take into consideration views from stakeholders and to sufficiently address environmental concerns to get an acceptable development consent order (DCO) submission. The DCO has now been accepted for examination.

One of the steps being taken to control costs is by bringing four contractors together in collaboration – Balfour Beatty, Costain, Keltbray and Kier. [See our previous report here.]

National Highways reckons that “there are opportunities and efficiencies that could bring costs down, including value engineering”. It is also working to reduce the impact of inflation, including frontloading construction activities and early procurement of materials.

There are opportunities for cost reduction in the next stage of the project that "are likely to positively impact" on the BCR and value for money assessment, National Highways says. It is also working to ‘capture all benefits’ as part of developing the full business case.

The latest independent assurance review published in July by the Infrastructure & Projects Authority (IPA) gave the A66 dualling project an 'amber' rating. This means: “Successful delivery appears feasible but significant issues already exist, requiring management attention. These appear resolvable at this stage and, if addressed promptly, should not present a cost/schedule overrun.”

