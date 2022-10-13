Contractors collaborate for £1.3bn A66 dualling

Ready to get their kicks on the A66 are National Highways director Sandie Forte-Gill (seated) and (left to right) Richard French (Kier), Simon Ellison (Costain), Phil Clifton (Balfour Beatty) and Darren James (Keltbray)

Balfour Beatty, Costain, Keltbray and Kier will work together to widen the remaining single carriageway sections of the A66 between M6 Junction 40 (Penrith) and the A1 at Scotch Corner.

Substantial junction improvements are also involved.

The Planning Inspectorate accepted National Highways’ development consent order (DCO) application in July, taking the process to the pre-examination stage.

In 2020, this project was designated a “Project Speed pathfinder”, in a bid to cut the construction time for the project by half, bringing forward completion by five years, to 2029. This is assuming that the proposals are approved by both the Planning Inspectorate and subsequently, whoever is secretary of state for transport at that time, allowing construction to start in 2024.

National Highways project director Lee Hillyard said: “We are delighted to welcome Balfour Beatty, Costain, Keltbray and Kier and we look forward to working with them on the biggest generational investment on the north’s road network.

“We have worked with all four contractors previously and know the quality of their work. The signing of the contracts is a huge step in the delivery of such a big scheme and it is an important milestone for the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project.

“I’d also like to thank Amey Consulting and Arup who played an integral role in designing the plans that were submitted and accepted as part of our DCO application.”

