Aberdeenshire delays decision on Trump housing scheme

Designs for the houses include the Balmoral, which starts at £1.3m

Aberdeenshire Council had been due to consider the application this month but has decided to wait following the receipt of additional information from the applicant. The council began considering the proposals in November last year (link opens in new tab).

The proposals by Trump International Golf Links include plans for community facilities, shops, offices, food and drink provision, landscaping and supporting infrastructure at the Menie Estate, near Balmedie.

“The application was initially expected to be considered this month but as further information has now been provided by the applicant, the planning service will now undertake further consideration and consultation,” said the council. An updated report will first be brought back to Formartine Area Committee for comment before determination at a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council, with dates to be confirmed.

Director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer said: “This is being dealt with as a major application and as such it is essential that elected members have as much information as possible to allow them to make a considered decision.

“With this additional detail being presented to us by the applicant it is only right that it is given equal consideration to the information we have been working with to date.”