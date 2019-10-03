Aecom retained to lead Burgess Hill expansion

Homes England's vision for Burgess Hill

Homes England has submitted an outline planning application in January to create a new community of approximately 3,500 homes on a 176-hectare site on the north side of Burgess Hill. It is expected to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee this week.

Aecom previously worked on the masterplanning and outline planning application; it has now been retained as lead consultant to provide project management, design, planning, landscape, economics and engagement services.

Ken Glendinning, Homes England’s head of strategic land, said: “Burgess Hill is a great example of how we’re unlocking complex stalled sites to build more homes more quickly where they are most needed. Appointing Aecom as lead consultant means we are working with the team to quickly progress the site and ensure the delivery of quality new homes, community facilities and infrastructure that the local community needs.”

Aecom planning director Jim Strike added: “Our multidiscipline team brings extensive experience of leading ambitious place-making programmes to the Northern Arc at Burgess Hill. A priority project for Homes England, this development will be a blueprint for delivering high-quality new homes and infrastructure at pace. Supporting Homes England’s vision, our work will set high standards of design quality and enhance biodiversity and green infrastructure to help create a great place to live, work and visit for existing and future communities in Burgess Hill.”

