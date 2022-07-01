Aecom wins Wisconsin water contract

The company will deliver engineering design for a treatment system and the upgrade of well equipment and building architecture for the City of Madison Water Utility.

The design, which will be Wisonsin’s first municipal PFAS treatment facility, will be tailored to meet rigorous Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Wisonsin Safe Drinking Water Loan Programme funding requirements.

“In the last two years, we’ve worked with more than a dozen Wisconsin clients to monitor and treat this ‘forever chemical’ at sites across the state,” said Travis Boone, chief executive of Aecom’s US West region.

The project will return a mothballed well to service, using activated carbon filtration technology to remove PFAS that were first detected in 2017.

“PFAS contamination is one of the greatest environmental concerns of our time,” said Rosa Gwinn, vice president and global PFAS technical lead with Aecom. “Our close collaboration with the Madison Water Utility and those it serves embodies our commitment to delivering projects that support the health of our communities, leave an enduring social impact, and help deliver a better world.”

