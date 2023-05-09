  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed May 10 2023

  3. Aecon completes sales of Transportation East businesses

1 day Canadian engineering group Aecon has completed the sale of its Transportation East road-building, aggregates and materials businesses to Green Infrastructure Partners for CA$235m (£140m).

Aecon Transportation East (ATE) provides road-building and infrastructure services throughout Ontario to both public and private sector clients. It has a workforce of around 1,000 people.

The division contributed around 7% of Aecon’s group consolidated revenue in 2022. Selling the business allows Aecon to pay down some of the debt on its revolving credit facility.

When the deal was first announced back in March, Aecon said that it plans to enter into a strategic cooperation agreement with Green Infrastructure Partners that would combine Aecon’s heavy civil construction services and Green Infratstuctrure’s road-building capability on various major civil engineering projects in Ontario.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

