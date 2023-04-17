AER Rents adds lifting gear supplier

Hudson Lifting is based in East Tilbury, with satellite depots in Dartford and West Drayton

Hudson Lifting, set up in 2018, has 23 staff working out of bases in East Tilbury, Dartford and West Drayton (near Heathrow), offering hire and sale of lifting equipment and accessories.

O’Flaherty Holdings, which owns car dealership in Ireland, moved into UK plant hire in 2014 with the acquisition of London-based Mr Plant Hire. In 2020 its acquired Midlands-based Mainline Group as well as Drogheda Hire & Sales in Ireland. Site hut supplier Welfare 4 Hire was added in 2021 and Leeds-based Chippindale Plant in 2022.

Jeff Hudson, co-founder of Hudson Lifting, said: “This is a huge opportunity to take Hudson Lifting to the next level and truly become the UK’s most significant provider of lifting equipment to hire, purchase or repair throughout the UK.”

AER Rents chief executive Gavin Pitt said: “We have significant plans for Hudson Lifting, with Jeff Hudson and the senior team remaining with the business to oversee an expansion program that will see Hudson Lifting become a national lifting provider with 12 depots across the UK and Ireland over the next five years.”

