Aggregate Industries takes over Northumbrian Roads

The acquisition includes Northumbrian Roads' two asphalt plants in the Port of Tyne and the Port of Sunderland.

Latest filed accounts for Northumbrian Roads, under ownership of the Lynch family, show a pre-tax profit of £900,000 for 2019 on turnover of £16.8m.

Aggregate Industries, part of the LafargeHolcim Group, described the acquisition as in line with its ‘Building for Growth – Strategy 2022’.

Guy Edwards, chief executive of Aggregate Industries UK, said: “We have been very impressed with the Northumbrian Roads Limited business. They share the same values, including a strong health and safety culture and their expertise and approach to customer service, so I believe that they will be a great addition to our portfolio.

“The unprecedented challenges of this [past] year have highlighted that now, more than ever, the importance of infrastructure projects which will be the backbone of our economic recovery. Throughout the pandemic we have been proud to help keep Britain running and this acquisition will allow us to play an important part in the North East infrastructure schemes.”

Sean Lynch, managing director of Northumbrian Roads, said: “Ever since the company was founded by my father John Lynch and business partner George Barton over 31 years ago, we have progressively grown the company, focusing on strong relations with our customers, teamwork and innovation, complemented by the highest quality materials and a first class service. We are now excited to continue our journey under the ownership of Aggregate Industries, as this partnership will allow us to further develop our business, while maintaining our ambition to be the preferred surfacing partner for all our customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk