ALE expands Ethiopian fleet

The branch, based in Djibouti, has taken delivery of 24 axle lines of conventional trailers, eight axle lines of extendable trailers, three prime movers, as well as various jacking and skidding equipment. The branch plans to use the equipment in developing business across a range of sectors including power generation, oil & gas, mining, renewables and civils.

Ethiopia general manager Chase Minnaar said: “The country currently has the fastest growing economy in Africa. We are witnessing great investment and expansion taking place across numerous sectors, providing some fantastic opportunities for ALE. Our new equipment will support ALE’s range of heavy-lifting and transport work throughout Ethiopia and the wider East Africa region.”