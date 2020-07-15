Alumno plans second Brighton hall

CGI of the proposed Lewes Road building

Aluno has applied to build a development on Brighton’s Lewes Road. It will primarily house students of Brighton’s Screen & Film School, but will be open to other students too.

This will be Alumno’s second development in the city, work having just started in Falmer for a student residence for the British & Irish Modern Music Institute.

The Lewes Road building will be three and four storeys high, accommodating up to 60 students, and will be built on the site of an old Co-Op grocery store.

A planning decision is expected in the coming months.

