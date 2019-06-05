Amey earns extension to defence estates contracts

Amey's NGEC contracts will run for up to two more years

The contracts were let originally to CarillionAmey Joint Venture in 2015 to provide maintenance, estate compliance and project investment for all Ministry of Defence (MoD) technical estate assets under the four Regional Prime contracts and 49,500 houses under the National Housing Prime Contract. The extensions will see all contracts extended for between 13 and 24 months.

Amey took over the contracts alone when Carillion went into liquidation in January 2018. Amey said that since then it has worked closely with DIO and Front Line Commands to deliver record levels of project work across the national defence estate.

Amey chief executive Andy Milner said: “Confirmation of the option to extend these contracts from DIO will enable us now to build on the hard work of the Amey team and our dedicated supply chain to continue to support the MOD, service personnel and their families. We have seen real progress on delivery in the last 12 months and I look forward to working with DIO and the Front Line Commands over the duration of the extended contracts.”

DIO commercial director Jacqui Rock said: “Extending these contracts allows us to provide an uninterrupted service to our customers while we continue work to implement a new framework of contracts under our Future Defence Infrastructure Services programme. These contracts cover a huge range of activity, from technical facilities to homes, and the extensions mean armed forces personnel and their families will have continuity of service both at work and at home until the future contracts are delivered.”