Amey goes live on the roads of Area 12

As of Monday this week, Amey is responsible for the motorway and trunk road network across Yorkshire and Humberside, providing all routine and cyclic maintenance.

The eight-year contract, worth £22.5m a year, was awarded to Amey on 1st December 2020. [See previous report here.]

Amey teams is responsible for incident management, defect rectification and responding to severe weather. The teams will also oversee traffic management during incidents and the operation of the ten maintenance depots in the region.

Andy Denman, sector director for highways at Amey, said: “Covid has made the mobilisation on this contract challenging, but I’m confident that we have all the processes in place to deliver the service effectively, efficiently and more importantly, safely from day one.”

The Area 12 network spans 1,650km of motorway, 476km of trunk road (dual), 179km of trunk road (single carriageway) and 1,963 structures. It was previously looked after by A-one+, a joint venture of Jacobs (formerly CH2M), Colas and Costain.

Amey also looks after areas 7 (East Midlands) and 10 (North West).

Simon Boyle, head of service delivery in Highways England’s Yorkshire & North East region, said: “Highways England already has a great relationship with Amey thanks to the collaborative work we do with them in other parts of the country. We are delighted to start this new contract and to welcome their new teams to Yorkshire and Humberside. We look forward to working with them to ensure a well-managed and well-maintained strategic road network for the benefit of all our customers.”

