Amey seeks to improve supplier relations

Amey’s facilities management division is asking suppliers to take part in its ‘Voice of the Supplier’ survey to provide feedback on what it is like to provide goods and services for Amey.

Amey says that its Secure Infrastructure procurement team wants “a complete 360° visibility of opportunities, innovation, and challenges” across its supply chain.

It wants to put “collaboration and listening at the heart of how Amey operates”.

Amey Secure Infrastructure provides facilities management services for public buildings.

Managing director Craig McGilvray said: "Our supply chain partners are a key part of our success and play a critical role in helping us deliver key services on behalf of our customers. Every year we spend £1bn with small businesses and social enterprises. By taking time to listen and learn together, we are creating an environment that supports collaboration, innovation, safety and improves the service we deliver while making sure that Amey is playing its part in unlocking regional growth."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk