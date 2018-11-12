Amey tightens grip on northwest highways with £50m design deal

The contract, which starts in April 2019, will see Amey Consulting (formerly Owen Williams) carrying out the designs of structures, drains, barriers, signs, landscaping, lighting, traffic signals and other features across the northwest’s 260 miles of motorway and 50 miles of trunk roads.

The design services contract has been let as part of Highways England’s new asset delivery operating model. It is the second of the asset delivery suite of contracts to be awarded in the Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire area. In October Amey was also awarded the £325m asset delivery maintenance and response contract for the region, which runs for up to 15 years.

The construction works framework for the region is set to be awarded in the coming months.

Highways England’s executive director of operations Nick Harris said: “This contract will enable Highways England to deliver schemes which will improve both journeys for our customer and the condition of the road network.”

Amey chief executive Andy Milner said: “Collaboration is at the core of Amey Consulting’s approach, and working closely with Highways England and the asset delivery community, we look forward to delivering long-lasting benefits for the communities of the northwest.”

Amey is owned by the Spanish construction group Ferrovial.