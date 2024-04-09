Another acquisition for Cardo

Cardo chief executive Liam Bevan

Cardo Group, which has already acquired LCB Group, Osborne Property Services and Jefferies Contractors in the past 12 months, has now taken over A&N Lewis Limited.

Building refurbishment and decorating specialist A&N Lewis becomes Cardo Group’s fourth wheel and will take the annual turnover to £170m in 2024/25.

A&N Lewis was founded in Cardiff in 1987 specialises in general building works, retrofit and specialist painting and decorating works to corporate properties. It was subject to a management buyout in 2016.

Cardo Group chief executive Liam Bevan said: “It was obvious when I first met the team at A&N Lewis that they’d make a great fit for us as we continue to extend Cardo’s service offering across public buildings as well as social housing, with an increasing focus on retrofit work. The professional and experienced team at A&N Lewis will give us an extra string to our bow in the South Wales area, especially in the field of public and corporate building refurbishment where we are seeing increased opportunities for PAS 2038 compliant retrofit works. I am delighted to welcome everyone from A&N to the Cardo Group. I know the business will continue to thrive with well-respected and very experienced directors, Andy Gentile, Andy Gooch and Garry White, remaining at the helm.”

