Another acquisition for Fox Group

The united colours of Fox Group, growing through acquisition

The takeover of Tipworx, which was established in 2014, adds another nine wagons to Fox’s fleet.

With this latest deal, Fox Group now has 360 wagons and more than 4,500 items of plant and machinery.

Blackpool-based Fox’s acquisition trail began in 2020 with the purchase of Clive Hurt Plant Hire and sister company CMP Plant Hire. Since then it has also taken over Celplas, JJ O’Grady, Blackledge Plant Hire, CRH Plant Hire, Woods Waste, Midland Site Services and B&W Plant Hire Sales. It now has more than 860 employees.

Paul Fox, managing director of the family-run Fox Group, says: “This acquisition makes perfect sense for us. Tipworx is a well-run business with great people and has a track record of providing excellent services to a wide range of clients across the region. It also means that we get a welcome boost to the group’s existing fleet of vehicles, and recycled aggregates supply.”

