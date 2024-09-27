Another acquisition for FTH

FTH says that the of acquisition of Worthing-based Rabbit & Dowling Plant & Toilet Hire strengthens its coverage across Sussex, Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire, Kent and Essex.

With the recent acquisition of Phoenix Hire & Sale, this takes its total number of hire depots to 19 across Great Britain.

FTH Hire Group acquisitions & development director Gerry Marsh said: “The Rabbit & Dowling Plant Hire division has range of high quality and well maintained excavators, dumpers, rollers and telehandlers which fit seamlessly with our ‘quality equipment’ ethos and our current plant fleet, which is one of the youngest in the UK.”

He continued: “As an independent company with a strong local focus, Rabbit & Dowling have built strong relationships with their customers through a friendly and professional approach, and they will continue to do so as part of the FTH Hire Group. With our range of plant, in addition to tools, access, landscaping and survey items, we can now provide them with an enviable choice of equipment to hire. Our depots across the southeast, Scotland and Wales can support them when their work takes them across the country.”

Steve Charman, managing director of Rabbit & Dowling Plant Hire, said: “This is an exciting time to be joining FTH Hire Group on their journey towards becoming the leading independent plant and tool hire partner in the UK. Their commitment to providing a first-class hire experience and relentless investment in their hire fleet and across the business as a whole will benefit our customers hugely.”

