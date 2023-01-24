Another acquisition for Lucion

MSL on site

Midland Survey Ltd (MSL) will continue to trade under its own number under the ownership of Lucion Services and David Johnson remains managing director. However, former owners Duncan and Karen Rone-Clarke have resigned from the board.

MSL’s specialist surveying services include building surveys, underground utility surveys topographical surveys, 3D modelling and CCTV drainage surveys. It has 70 staff working from bases in Warwickshire, Gloucestershire, Buckinghamshire, Yorkshire and Sussex.

The transaction closed in December, becoming Lucion Group’s fourth acquisition of 2022.

The MSL acquisition follows Lucion Services’ acquisition in March 2022 of Landform Surveys, a Gateshead-based topographical surveying company. By combining the services of Landform and MSL, Lucion Services company is now able to offer topographical. building and utility surveying services on a national level, it said

Lucion Services provides materials testing, inspection and environmental management services, operating with teams and offices across the UK including state-of-the-art laboratories and head offices in Gateshead. It has been majority owned by Palatine Private Equity since 2019.

Palatine senior investment director Kieran Lawton said: “We’re delighted to welcome MSL into the group as part of Lucion’s clear plan of sustainable expansion through complementary acquisitions as well as organic growth.

“Going forward, we will continue support the group in expanding and enhancing its service offering and geographical reach, enabling it to continue delivering its mission to protect people and the planet.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

