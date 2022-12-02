Another board role for Louise Hardy

Louise Hardy

Louise Hardy joins the board of Travis Perkins on 1st January 2023 to add to a portfolio of non-executive main board directorships at Crest Nicholson Holdings, Severfield and Balfour Beatty.

She has also previously been a non-executive director of Renew and Genuit Group (formerly Polypipe).

A civil engineer by profession, Louise Hardy has held a range of senior roles at London Underground, Bechtel, Laing O’Rourke and as infrastructure director responsible for the portfolio of projects for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Her final executive appointment was European project excellence director at Aecom.

Travis Perkins chair Jasmine Whitbread said: “Louise has wide ranging experience across the construction industry spanning large infrastructure projects to house-building. Her deep understanding of the sector enables her to bring a valuable customer’s-eye view as we pursue our strategy of deepening and elevating our relationships with our customers to become the leading partner to the construction industry.”

