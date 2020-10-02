Another ISG director moves to Structure Tone

Richard Irwin

ISG Engineering Services business development director Richard Irwin has moved to Structure Tone with the job title of business development director of London mission critical operations.

At Structure Tone he re-joins his former managing director Danny Blakeston, who left ISG to become managing director of Structure Tone London earlier this year. [See our previous report here.]

“I’ve known Richard for many years, having worked very closely together on a broad range of the projects, and I’m thrilled to be continuing our long association,” Danny Blakeston said. “Richard’s insights, knowledge and passion for critical infrastructure will be invaluable to us, as we seek to enhance our performance as a more collaborative, customer-focused business. I know our colleagues will be excited by what we will learn from Richard.”

Richard Irwin said: “Structure Tone’s track record in delivering mission critical projects in multiple sectors, but particularly the data centre market for many of the top global companies, is truly impressive. The opportunity to be part of this exceptional team of people and really build something special in UK mission critical construction market over the coming years, was one I couldn’t miss.”

Current Structure Tone projects in London include WPP Rose Court, 135 Bishopsgate, Gyron and 100 Liverpool Street.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk