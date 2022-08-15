Applications invited for LHC consultancy framework

The CS1 consultancy services framework is being put together by public sector procurement agency LHC. The aim is to provide a panel of prequalified firms offering a range of consultancy services – including architecture, civil & structural engineering and mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP).

CS1 represents an expansion of LHC’s H1 WS1 housing consultancy framework to include additional services required by public sector bodies to procure advisory services for their construction projects.

The new framework covers LHC regions including: Scotland, through Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA); southwest England, through South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA); Wales, through Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA); London southeast (LSE) and across the Midlands and north through Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC).

LHC head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “Our aim is always to provide the tools to enable procurement teams to identify and secure the services they need as efficiently as possible. The new CS1 framework supports this aim by bringing together a number of consultancy services required giving procurement teams easier access to a wide range of specialist consultancy services.

“As well as supporting an efficient procurement process, we hope the opportunity to join this framework will encourage applications from a wider variety of suppliers and present an opportunity for SMEs to apply for the framework and develop closer links with the public sector, and we have set out award procedures to support this.”

Suppliers can apply to join the CS1 framework via in-tendhost.co.uk/LHC/aspx/Tenders/Current

