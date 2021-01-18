Approval for £30m Watford Premier Inn scheme

CGI of the planned hotel and office block

Tellon Capital, working with Whitbread, have obtained planning consent for the redevelopment of Cassiobury House in Watford Junction to deliver a new 168-bed Premier Inn hotel and 54,000 sq ft of office space.

Cassiobury House was constructed in the late 1970s and is less than 200 metres from Watford Junction railway station. The current building and facilities are coming to the end of their natural lifespan, the develop says.

Permission has been given for two new buildings at 13 and eight storeys respectively, designed by Corstorphine & Wright.

James Burchell, a partner at Tellon Capital, said: “This is an excellent start to 2021 for Tellon Capital and Whitbread. This scheme will provide much needed hotel rooms and new prime office space in Watford, we very much look forward to delivering this consent once vacant possession is achieved later this year.”

Whitbread acquisition manager Louise Woodruff said: “Our strategy is to grow Premier Inn in locations where we believe there is strong long-term demand for our style of hotel accommodation from business and leisure travellers. Watford Junction, with its powerful business economy and excellent transport connections, is one such strategic location where we have been keen to secure a presence. Achieving planning consent for 168 Premier Inn bedrooms in such a high-quality development metres from Watford Junction station is a real win for us and completes our network requirement for the town.”

