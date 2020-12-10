Approval for more Wembley tower blocks

Architect of the development is Allford Hall Monaghan & Morris

Dominvs is set to build four tower blocks, rising from 11 to 21 storey, with 493 flats in total. The plans also show retail outlets and 30,000 sqft of light industrial space.

The consented Euro House development, designed by Allford Hall Monaghan & Morris (AHMM) is on a freehold 2.8-acre industrial site on Fulton Road – the site of an old Euro Car Parts superstore. Dominvs owner Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia set up Euro Car Parts when he was 18 but has since turned his attention to property. This will be his largest residential scheme to date.

Planning approval for Dominvs comes soon after Brent Council also approved five tower blocks at Wembley Park above the tube station – a Barratt/Transport for London joint venture. [See our previous report here.]

Dominvs Group’s planning application is in line with its strategy to diversify into the residential market over the next five years, which includes seeking private residential, student, build-to-rent and joint venture opportunities in London and the wider UK.

According to the architects, the design of Euro House is “inspired by the grand Edwardian-era mansion buildings and warehouses of Central London and Manhattan”. The towers will have “elegant brick faces with decorative cladding, expanses of full height glazing, cantilevered and recessed balconies, and large terraces to the penthouses on the upper floors”.

Husnell Ahluwalia, director of Dominvs Group, said: “Dominvs Group is delighted that the flagship £250m mixed-use regeneration project on the Euro House site has received planning consent. With this consent Dominvs Group has achieved significant value-enhancement to the site, which once developed, will be one of the largest urban regeneration schemes in Wembley Park, a leisure and retail destination which had over 20 million visitors last year.”

