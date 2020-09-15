Arcus FM acquires energy management specialist

Arcus FM was previously the facilities management business of Sainsbury’s supermarkets. It was spun out in February 2020 as a standalone business with backing from ESO Capital Partners.

BEMS specialises in real-time technology controls services, making sure a building operates at maximum levels of efficiency while removing wasted energy usage and costs. Its acquisition enables Arcus FM to offer a fuller building and energy management consultancy service.

BEMS managing director (and former-co-owner) Matthew Graham said: “The acquisition is an important milestone for BEMS and testament to the team. I’m excited about the development and growth potential this creates for the business and I’m very much looking forward to joining forces with Arcus.”

Arcus chief executive Chris Green said: “Accelerated innovation across areas such as IoT (internet of things) is transforming our working world and in turn drives new requirements from our clients and expectations of their FM providers.

“Technology has been the driving force in creating our in-house remote monitoring platform, Helix, which provides an overview of clients’ estates. BEMS’ complementary skills in the control technology arena means that any new technologies installed alongside the legacy equipment will be supported, giving our teams clear sight of real-time asset performance.

“By aligning and integrating our capabilities we believe that we’re one of the first businesses to be able to break the closed protocol deadlock, providing full read/write functionality. We are excited to welcome aboard BEMS and we believe that our combined use of technology will be a real game-changer in the way we operate.”

