Ardmac acquires stake in modular specialist

A Cental modular unit in transit from factory to site

Cental was established five years ago and generated annual revenues of €20m. With Ardmac’s investment, it is targeting double its workforce in Carlow to 140 people over the next two years.

Two directors from Ardmac chief executive Ronan Quinn and chief financial officer Ian Madden have joined the new board of directors at Cental. The deal also provides Ardmac with an option to increase its stake in the future.

Ardmac already provides offsite modular building components to its clients; the tie-up with Cental expands this.

Cental’s manufacturing capability will support Ardmac’s recently announced agreement with US based Germfree Laboratories, to provide prefabricated turnkey modular cleanrooms and biosafety laboratories to the biopharma and healthcare sectors throughout Europe. It also provides a manufacturing base for all other Ardmac modular solutions under one roof.

A Cental electric module

Ardmac chief executive Ronan Quinn said: “This investment in Cental provides Ardmac with a reputable specialist partner, additional manufacturing capacity and a further foothold in the market for offsite modular construction. In Cental, we now have that crucial manufacturing fabrication infrastructure that provides the expertise and capacity required to deliver complex high value projects offsite and then deliver them to our customer locations. We are very excited to leverage the synergies in place between our two companies.”

Cental chief executive Brian McGuire said: “Our combined engineering and management teams will further enhance our already ambitious growth strategy. We look forward to doubling our 70 strong engineering team to deliver this growth, into new and existing vertical and geographical markets.”

New Cental board of directors from left to right: Brian McGuire (CEO), Ian Madden (director), Ronan Quinn (director) and John Moore (chairman)

