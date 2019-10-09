Ardmac lands Royal London fit-out

Royal London's new Alderley Park office

Royal London is moving from nearby Alderley Road to Alderley Park in 2020.

The five-storey, 140,000 sq ft building was originally built in 2002 and acquired by Bruntwood in 2014.

In September 2018, Sheffield-based construction company JF Finnegan was appointed by Bruntwood on behalf of the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society to undertake the refurbishment and extension of the Parklands building at Alderley Park to makle it ready.

Ardmac’s contract is for a Cat B fit-out comprising an 86-seat auditorium within the central atrium, a full catering kitchen with restaurant and canteen, plus bespoke office accommodation.

The building will be the workplace for more than 1,200 employees once complete. Work on the building started at the end of September 2019, with handover expected in April 2020.

Royal London group technology and change director Nick Meikle said: “Ardmac was awarded this project following a competitive tender process. As leading construction specialists, their impressive interiors portfolio meant they were an appropriate partner for us. We look forward to seeing our new office in Wilmslow transform over the coming months with this exciting refurbishment.”

Ardmac operations director Phil Chadwick said: “This fit-out is the latest in a series of high profile projects we are currently completing across the northwest and we are proud to be working on this landmark project.”

