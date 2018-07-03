Arocs Fassi combo for Jarvis

Jarvis Contracting's new flagship lorry loader

The truck, purpose-designed for construction-related applications, is powered by a 7.7-litre straight-six engine which transmits its 260 kW (354 hp) output via a 12-speed Mercedes PowerShift 3 automated gearbox.

Jarvis is using the new eight-wheeler to transport plant and modular accommodation units from its own plant division.

To reflect the fact that the vehicle will spend most of its time working on road, Jarvis has chosen rear air suspension in preference to steel springs. As well as being more comfortable and quieter for the driver, this arrangement means the body can be lowered when required, making it easier to load plant.

Jarvis bought the vehicle from dealer S&B Commercials. Its beavertail body is by Sterling Bodies, of Stokesley in North Yorkshire.

Jarvis Group plant & transport manager David Meadows said: “Our last crane vehicle had been on the road since 2004 and was exceptionally reliable, so we certainly got our money’s worth. This experience was an important factor, of course, but it was not the only reason we chose another Mercedes-Benz. We did a lot of homework on the specification before we ordered this new truck, and S&B were able to provide us with a 32-tonne chassis that ticked all our boxes.”

He continued: “Ride height was crucial. We’d had some issues previously when manoeuvring on rough terrain, particularly with the front end, which was dragging. The Arocs provides plenty of ground clearance, with high approach and departure angles that make it ideally suited to site work.”