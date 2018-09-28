Arup in winning team for Perth’s smart freeway

The AU$47m contract awarded to the SmartWays Alliance is for the Kwinana northbound section of the Smart Freeways project. It is the third recent contract BMD has been awarded by Western Australia Main Roads to transform Perth’s freeways. BMD is also delivering the Kwinana Freeway northbound widening – Russell Road to Roe Highway and Mitchell Freeway Southbound Widening – Cedric Street to Vincent Street upgrades (link opens in new tab).

The project involves creation of an additional lane from Canning Highway to the Narrows Bridge. Smart technology will be used to open and close traffic lanes in the event of an incident and adjust speed limits to get more through traffic during busy periods. . The project is expected to increase road capacity by 33%, adjusting speed limits based on traffic demands in congested periods, to provide improved journey times for residents in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Construction is set to start later this year, with completion expected in early 2020