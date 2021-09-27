Arup picked for Hong Kong highway

Director of Highways Jimmy Chan (second right) and the project manager (major works) Luk Wai-hung (first right) with representatives from Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong

Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong will carry out the investigation study on Route 11’s section between Yuen Long and North Lantau.

The study, which is scheduled to start today (27th September), will include a review of the findings of previous studies, examination of alignments and design options, impact assessments on environment, traffic, heritage, land and other related aspects and preliminary design and supervision of site investigation works.

A spokesman for the HyD said: “We are taking forward the investigation study on Route 11 at full steam with a target to commissioning the entire group of major roads progressively by 2036. The investigation study covers a wide range of areas and contains a high level of technology content. We require the consultants to consider factors such as overall traffic benefits, time and available resources required for implementation, etc, in the study to plan the commissioning priority, and determine the modes of implementation and contractual arrangements for the different sections of Route 11. We will also introduce suitable technology and innovative techniques so as to ensure that the project can be progressively completed and commissioned as early as possible, thereby benefiting the public with this key transport infrastructure as soon as possible."

Route 11 is a group of major roads from Lam Tei to North Lantau involving the Lam Tei Tunnel, Tai Lam Chung Tunnel, Tsing Lung Bridge and So Kwun Wat Link Road. It will be complemented by the proposed Tsing Yi-Lantau Link. The new roads will connect the Northwest New Territories (NWNT) to urban areas to meet the anticipated traffic demand arising from the progressive development of the NWNT and to improve the current traffic conditions.

