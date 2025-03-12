Atelier Ten recruits new leaders for Scotland

Alan Maxwell and Gordon Black [©Renzo Mazzolini]

Atelier Ten has appointed Alan Maxwell as Scotland director and Gordon Black to the position of director in Glasgow.

These appointments come as Bill Ritchie, who established Atelier Ten’s operation across Scotland and Manchester, has decided to step back from an operational role but will remain involved in a strategic capacity, the firm said.

Both Maxwell and Black have joined Atelier Ten from CBRE where they worked together for six years.

Maxwell began his career as an electrical technician with John Brown Engineering on Clydeside. He is now a chartered engineer and fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the Institute of Engineering & Technology.

As Scotland director, Maxwell will lead Atelier Ten’s Glasgow and Edinburgh offices.

Gordon Black is also a chartered engineer and CIBSE fellow

