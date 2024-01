artist's impression of Hackett Grange

Called Hackett Grange and located off Nottingham Road in Radcliffe-on-Trent, the 13-acre development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy efficient homes.

Thirty of the 102 homes have been designated to affordable housing.

Avant Homes East Midlands anticipates it will release the first homes for sale this spring.

