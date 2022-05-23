Back to business at Hillhead

Held in a quarry, Hillhead is the largest exhibition of its kind, with three days of live demonstrations, more than 600 exhibitors and thousands of products on display.

This year's event, which marks the 40th anniversary of the show, will feature more exhibitors than ever before following an extension to the showground, allowing a host of new companies to exhibit alongside Hillhead regulars. From ‘heavy kit’ to ancillary products and services, Hillhead serves the whole of the quarrying, construction and recycling industry.

This year visitors will see several new additions to the site, with a new-look registration area, re-configured demonstration areas and the opportunity to get even closer to the live action in the Quarry Face demonstration area.

The show will see the return of major industry players, including: SMT GB (Volvo); Wirtgen; Case; Powerscreen; Marubeni-Komatsu; Rubblemaster; Finning Sitech; Sandvik; Liebherr; Bomag; Doosan; McCloskey International; Duo; Metso Outotec; Hyundai; Terex Finlay; Bell Equipment; Hitachi; CDE; Astec; Molson Equipment and Telestack. Alongside them will be other Hillhead regulars and a host of new companies too, including: Toyota; LiuGong; Sany; Hidromek; SBM Mineral Processing; Yanmar; and Prinoth.

The exhibition takes place from 21-23 June 2022 at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton, Derbyshire. Register for your FREE entry badge today.

This article was paid for by Hillhead 2022.

