Balfour Beatty confirmed for Lincs highways

Balfour Beatty was selected back in September as the council’s new highways contractor to replace Kier from April 2020.

With an option to extend the contract for a further six years, taking it into 2032, the county council said in September that Balfour Beatty’s contract was “worth an estimated £638m”. Balfour Beatty today says the contract is worth just £217m over the initial six-year term.

Balfour Beatty Plant & Fleet Services will invest in 54 commercial vehicles including mobile working platforms and traffic management vehicles to deliver the works.

Balfour Beatty Living Places managing director Steve Helliwell said: “This latest award is testament to our unrelenting focus on delivering a safe, high quality highways maintenance service across the UK. With our dedicated teams now spanning from Sunderland to Southampton, we look forward to continuing our commitment to creating great places to work, play and stay, leaving a lasting legacy for the communities in which we operate."

Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire County Council’s assistant director of highways, said: "We're delighted to have Balfour Beatty Living Places on-board. The new contract will see significant investment in improved equipment and new technology at highways depots around the county, which will mean better road repairs going forward.

"We also welcome their willingness to use local suppliers and take on apprentices, meaning there will be wider benefits for our communities. We look forward to working with them."

