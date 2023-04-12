Balfour Beatty lands Highland hospital role

Caithness General Hospital is going to be refurbished

Balfour Beatty will take on the role of managing contractor, leading the design and construction processes for a new hospital in Fort William and the refurbishment of Caithness General in Wick.

These two projects represent an investment of more than £160m over the next five to seven years.

NHS Highland's senior responsible officer for the redesigns, Louise Bussell, said: "We have a successful track record of working with Balfour Beatty and this relationship is further strengthened by this appointment. We look forward to working closely with Balfour Beatty and local communities over the next few years in delivering innovative, sustainable health and social care facilities in Lochaber and Caithness."

Balfour Beatty recently built the National Treatment Centre in Inverness and community hospitals in Aviemore and Broadford on Skye.

Balfour Beatty is working with architect Keppie Design, Inverness-based landscape architect Horner & MacLennan and engineers Hulley & Kirkwood, Mott MacDonald and Buchan Associates.

