The hospital

The transaction is expected to make Balfour Beatty a profit of £22m, which will be used to pay down borrowings in 2018.

The sale price was greater than the directors’ valuation of the asset at 30th June 2018, Balfour Beatty said.

The private finance intiative project enabled the construction of a new wing at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, which opened in 2011.