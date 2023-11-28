Balfour Beatty wins £20m Norfolk coastal defence work

Cromer Pier

Balfour Beatty has been selected to deliver the Cromer Phase 2 scheme and the Mundesley Coastal Management scheme – with a combined value of £19.5m.

The Cromer Phase 2 Scheme will see Balfour Beatty construct a new rock armour revetment on the Norfolk coast to the west of Cromer pier, with 38,000 tonnes of rock placed on the shoreline.

For the Mundesley Coastal Management scheme, Balfour Beatty will place 36,000 tonnes of rock on the shoreline, complete remedial works to the existing sea walls and refurbish the groynes.

Works on both schemes are due to start this winter with completion expected in early 2025.

On completion, the schemes will protect 600 local homes and businesses in North Norfolk from flooding and coastal erosion.

The contracts were awarded through the Scape civil engineering framework for local authorities.

