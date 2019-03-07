Balfour Beatty wins £70m Edinburgh University contract

The Futures Institute development, which part-funded by Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal, will provide teaching and learning facilities, function areas and work spaces for staff, students and the general public.

It involves refurbishing the university’s Grade- A listed Old Royal Infirmary hospital building, including the restoration and connection of six wards and using the building’s wide corridors to create free-flowing areas. Building information modelling (BIM) and augmented and virtual reality technologies will be used during the project.

Hector Macaulay, Balfour Beatty’s managing director of Scotland and Ireland, said: “Combining the latest construction techniques and technologies, we look forward to sympathetically restoring Edinburgh’s Old Royal Infirmary hospital for the wider benefit of the community.”

Work is due to start this spring with overall completion expected ahead of the start of the academic year in 2021. At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of 170 and employ a range of local supply chain partners.