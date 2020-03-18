BAM appointed to build Highgate mental health facility

Work on the new building, opposite the Trust’s existing Highgate Mental Health Centre in north London, is due to begin on site later this year, following planning approval.

The new facility, with five wards, a gym, activity spaces and a community café, will replace the mental health inpatient wards at St Pancras Hospital, which are no longer fit-for-purpose. It is expected to cost £70m.

Trust project director Akin Durowoju, who is leading the new build, said: “In appointing a contractor we considered not only their experience in mental health facility design and construction, but also how key responsibilities, such as those to the environment and local communities, are met. We are confident that BAM Construction will deliver on all of those things.”

Gavin Pantlin, construction director for BAM in London, said: “Our experience combined with a highly modern and sophisticated approach is what the healthcare sector demands because of the range of sensitive environments patients and medical professionals experience.

“Our main concern is working closely with the Trust, understanding their needs clearly and thoroughly, and seeking ways to use the opportunity that building these new facilities brings to benefit others.

“We are eager to develop the strong relationship we have started to forge with the Trust and its partners so that many good things can develop from it, for the Trust, for its patients, and for the people who live and work in the area.”

BAM was appointed following a competitive process under the Procure 22 framework.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk