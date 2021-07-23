BAM begins work on €100m Dublin scheme

The Newmarket Square project is on the site of the former IDA Ireland Small Business Centre in the historic Liberties area of the city centre. The 29,570m2 mixed-use development will consist of a 151-bed hotel and 413 apartments.

The development will primarily serve demand for accommodation in Dublin’s booming private rented sector, offering a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The west portion of the site opposite the Teeling’s Whiskey Distillery will feature a 151-bedroom hotel operated by Premier Inn and will include a bar, restaurant, a café and public areas.

The concierge-serviced development will also be complemented by amenity space including a gym, café/lounge, a cinema, multi-purpose rooms, an artist studio and retail space on street level, as well as bike and car parking spaces at basement level.

The design includes over 1,925m2 of landscaped communal spaces, including a ‘biodiversity terrace’, a communal courtyard and a new public walkway through the site from Newmarket Square to St Luke’s Avenue.

BAM Ireland CEO Theo Cullinanesaid: “We are delighted to deliver this important project which will greatly contribute to the regeneration of Newmarket Square, bringing with it an enhanced streetscape, vibrant economy and long-term social benefits. Moving forward with this project is particularly exciting considering the full return of the construction sector and we look forward to getting back to delivering much-needed new homes, while continuing to ensure the highest standards of safety on all of our sites.”

The project is due for completion in 2023.

