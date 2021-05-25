BAM breaks ground on £350m Globe Point

CGI of Globe Point

Globe Point is a speculative 37,800 sq ft seven-storey building on Globe Road in the Temple district of Leeds.

BAM is building it for developer Commercial Estates Group (CEG). Architect is Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

Targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, smart technologies will include sensors to monitor air quality and adjust air flow.

CEG development director Nick Lee said: “Globe Point displays our confidence in the office market and the city. Companies which have been reticent to commit earlier in the pandemic are now becoming more active in real estate decision making and we’re already in active dialogue on a number of enquiries.”

Shown on site are (left to right) Tom Shaw (BAM), Steve White (BAM), Nick Lee (CEG), John Phillips (BAM), Gabriela Williams (BAM) and Tony Armstrong (CEG)

