Bam completes sale of Belgian business

Bam said that the transaction, which had been announced in February, marks a further step forward in delivering its strategy ‘Building a sustainable tomorrow’. The group is restructuring the portfolio of its businesses to focus on markets and projects where it feels it can leverage competitive strengths and serve the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the construction industry.

Bam Contractors has 400 employees and annual revenues of approximately €190m (£160m). The transaction resulted in a limited book loss, which was incorporated in the 2021 results.

