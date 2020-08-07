BAM Ireland wins docklands housing contract

The One Lime Street development for client Marlet involves the construction of 216 one- and two-bedroom apartments, landscaped communal spaces and amenities including a gym, concierge, multi-purpose rooms and retail space.

One Lime Street has been designed as a U-shaped block around a central courtyard, giving residents a respite from the busy city surroundings. It will be primarily built in brick to keep tradition with neighbouring residential architecture and industrial buildings in the Docklands area.

Construction will begin this month with a completion date set for Q2 2022.

One Lime Street’s design reflects the challenges posed by the current pandemic, including in the design of the ventilation strategy and the use of microbicidal paint on washroom and shared area walls, antibacterial door hardware and touch-free building access.

Features such as a large entrance court and reception to avoid congestion at peak times, an increased size of lifts to allow for social distancing, and home-office areas to facilitate working from home will also be incorporated.

Theo Cullinane, BAM Ireland CEO, said: “Moving forward with Marlet on One Lime Street is particularly exciting considering all the challenges the industry, and indeed the country, has faced in recent times. These 216 apartments will be a great addition to the South Docklands area and BAM is looking forward to delivering them for Marlet. BAM will utilise off-site prefabrication techniques to deliver this project. The superstructure, bathrooms and balconies will be manufactured and finished off site. Advantages of off-site construction include; a reduced construction period; less operatives on site; better environment for social distancing and minimal disruption to local residents.”

One Lime Street is part of a new Quayside quarter consisting of four Marlet developments in Dublin Silicon Docks.

