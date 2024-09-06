BAM names new north director

Mark Gibson

Mark Gibson joins Bam from Sir Robert McAlpine where he has been managing director of its healthcare sector business since 2023 and was previously managing director if its northern business unit.

Gibson will join Bam Construction later this year in succession to John Phillips, who retired recently. He will report to Kim Sides, Bam's executive director for construction.

Kim Sides said: “I am delighted Mark has chosen to join us and I am sure he will bring fresh expertise in our northern region. He is also extremely familiar with the area and the opportunities it can provide Bam in the north of England and right across the UK. His focus on driving customer-focussed solution and building long and lasting relationships aligns completely with our strategy, and I am confident Mark will help create real value for the division and grow our construction business in the years ahead.”

Mark Gibson said: “I am excited to be joining Bam and very much looking forward to start working with the northern regional team. Being in the industry for over 30 years, Bam have always been renowned for delivering sustainable and high-quality projects for all their clients and communities. To be playing a key role in their future is a challenge I can’t wait to be part of.”

