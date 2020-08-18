BAM picked to build Newcastle office block

The new building will be next door to the Strawberry public house

The 70,000 sq ft building, designed by Ryder Architecture, will be set over six floors in Strawberry Lane, next to the St James’ Park football stadium.

The building will house Home Group’s administrative and customer service centre staff.

BAM Construction is set to start on site in early autumn and complete after 22 months in summer 2022.

Joe Cook, executive director of development at Home Group, said: “Ask’s track record in delivering high-quality, innovative and sustainable buildings was key in our decision to appoint them. The sustainability of the building, in particular, is extremely important.

“This is a highly significant project for us – one that benefits a wide range of stakeholders, including our colleagues, our customers, the voluntary sector, the city council and the city centre businesses. We are proud of our northeast roots and this move to Newcastle city centre strengthens those roots even further.”

Home Group is currently based out of town in Gosforth.

Ask Real Estate managing director John Hughes said: “We are proud to have been selected by Home Group and to hear that our best in class approach in delivering Grade A office buildings for forward thinking organisations such as Home Group has been recognised.”

BAM regional construction director Tony Fitzgerald added: “Our approach is highly collaborative and based around a very close understanding of what our clients need, combined with a strong digital and technological capability. This helps us deliver sustainability and quality.”

